ACT and SAT Postponed to Mitigate Spread of Coronavirus

Spring college admissions tests, such as the ACT and SAT, are being rescheduled or postponed in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, reported the Associated Press. Meanwhile, Advanced Placement students may be allowed to take their college credit exams from home.
The April 4 ACT test has been rescheduled for June 13. The May 2 SAT has been canceled and those who registered to take it will receive refunds.
High school juniors who plan to apply to colleges next fall will be most affected, as they are the ones typically taking the springtime exams. Additionally, the cancellation of the April and May exams means students trying to achieve higher scores will have fewer opportunities to retake the test.
The circumstances could influence more schools to scrap ACT or SAT requirements, especially as some schools struggle to fill their freshman classes, says the AP.