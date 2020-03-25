U of Michigan President Wants to Fire Professor Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations - Higher Education



U of Michigan President Wants to Fire Professor Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

March 25, 2020 | :


University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel is recommending that David Daniels, a tenured professor accused of sexual misconduct, be fired, after an internal investigation concluded that he harassed 20 students, solicited students for sex, sent them nude photos and more, reported The Detroit News.

David Daniels

Schlissel’s recommendation is scheduled to be considered at a Thursday meeting of the university’s Board of Regents.

“I have determined that Professor Daniels’ conduct is inconsistent with the character of tenure at the University of Michigan and therefore constitutes cause for dismissal …, ” Schlissel wrote in a letter to be considered by the regents. “I therefore recommend the dismissal of Professor Daniels from his tenured position at the University of Michigan, effective immediately.”

Schlissel also recommended that Daniels be denied severance pay.

