Yale University Press (YUP) has made its ebooks and digital textbooks free for all students until the end of the semester to help them transition to online learning during the coronavirus pandemic, reported Yale News.
“This is a challenging period for students as they finish their courses remotely without access to library stacks or textbooks that were left behind on campus,” YUP director John Donatich said. “It is our mission to inform and educate a diverse audience of readers, and we’re very happy to do our part to ease the transition to remote teaching and learning.”
YUP has arranged with digital content providers EBSCO, ProQuest, UPSO (Oxford) and De Gruyter to make a wide selection of ebooks accessible to students at no cost through their institutions’ libraries. It also has agreements with popular online textbook rental stores VitalSource and Chegg to give students access to electronic versions of textbooks they had purchased but can’t access due to the pandemic.