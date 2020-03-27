Yale University Press Makes Digital Textbooks Temporarily Free For All Students - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Yale University Press Makes Digital Textbooks Temporarily Free For All Students

March 27, 2020 | :


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Yale University Press (YUP) has made its ebooks and digital textbooks free for all students until the end of the semester to help them transition to online learning during the coronavirus pandemic, reported Yale News.

“This is a challenging period for students as they finish their courses remotely without access to library stacks or textbooks that were left behind on campus,” YUP director John Donatich said. “It is our mission to inform and educate a diverse audience of readers, and we’re very happy to do our part to ease the transition to remote teaching and learning.”

YUP has arranged with digital content providers EBSCO, ProQuest, UPSO (Oxford) and De Gruyter to make a wide selection of ebooks accessible to students at no cost through their institutions’ libraries. It also has agreements with popular online textbook rental stores VitalSource and Chegg to give students access to electronic versions of textbooks they had purchased but can’t access due to the pandemic.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues


Issue Date: 04/30/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/09/2020

APAHM / MPPW in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/14/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/23/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>