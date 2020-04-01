28 UT-Austin Spring Breakers Test Positive for COVID-19 After Trip 10 Days Ago :

As many as 28 University of Texas at Austin students have tested positive for COVID-19 after they went on a group spring break trip to Mexico 10 days ago, reported NBC News.

“Dozens more are under public health investigation,” said the Austin Public Healt h Department, in a statement about the group of 70 young adults who traveled together on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas about a week and a half ago.

City officials said that four of the confirmed patients showed no symptoms and that they have launched an investigation into the entire cluster.

The university told NBC News that the incident is a “reminder of the vital importance” of heeding public health warnings. City officials said residents should follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines that make it clear that people should travel only for “essential purposes.”