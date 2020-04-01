28 UT-Austin Spring Breakers Test Positive for COVID-19 After Trip 10 Days Ago - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

28 UT-Austin Spring Breakers Test Positive for COVID-19 After Trip 10 Days Ago

April 1, 2020 | :


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

As many as 28 University of Texas at Austin students have tested positive for COVID-19 after they went on a group spring break trip to Mexico 10 days ago, reported NBC News.

“Dozens more are under public health investigation,” said the Austin Public Health Department, in a statement about the group of 70 young adults who traveled together on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas about a week and a half ago.

City officials said that four of the confirmed patients showed no symptoms and that they have launched an investigation into the entire cluster.

The university told NBC News that the incident is a “reminder of the vital importance” of heeding public health warnings. City officials said residents should follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines that make it clear that people should travel only for “essential purposes.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues


Issue Date: 04/30/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/09/2020

APAHM / MPPW in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/14/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/23/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>