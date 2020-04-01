COVID-19-Related ‘Prejudice and Xenophobia’ On Campus is ‘Offensive’, Says U of Rochester President - Higher Education

April 1, 2020


University of Rochester president Sarah Mangelsdorf  said on Sunday recent incidents on campus of “prejudice and xenophobia” related to the coronavirus are  “offensive” and “antithetical to our values.”

She said the university’s vice president for equity and inclusion and some other groups on campus alerted her to these incidents.

“… be aware of the corrosive effects that fear, mistrust, and hostility can have on our community, and do what you can to call it out and stop it in its tracks,” she said in a letter to the campus community.

A university spokesperson told the Democrat and Chronicle that she could not share specifics about the incidents, “but we have been assured that each incident reported to the administration was addressed swiftly and expeditiously through University processes.”

