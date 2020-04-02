Alabama State U Waives SAT/ACT Requirement For 2020-2021 Academic Year - Higher Education

April 2, 2020


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Alabama State University announced this week it will waive the ACT/SAT test requirements for the 2020-2021 academic year, following the cancellation of the SAT’s May test date and the postponement of the ACT‘s test date deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the nation faces the COVID-19 crisis, we do not want to place undue hardships on students who cannot take the ACT or SAT due to testing facilities being closed nationwide,” said Dr. Davida Haywood, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. “By waiving the test requirements, we can help to ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to be considered for admission to Alabama State University.”

The waiving of the ACT/SAT scores applies to both domestic and international students.

