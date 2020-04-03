Amid Health Emergency, U of California Commits to No Layoffs Through June - Higher Education

Amid Health Emergency, U of California Commits to No Layoffs Through June

April 3, 2020 | :


Janet Napolitano

The University of California (UC), which has the third-largest workforce in the state, said it won’t lay off any career employees through June 30 despite the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus emergency, reported KTLA5.

The no-layoff pledge includes gardeners and dining hall workers; doctors and nurses; and faculty members and administrators at the university’s 10 campuses, five medical centers and the office of the President.

“We are keenly aware of the health concerns and economic uncertainty weighing on the entire University community,” wrote UC president Janet Napolitano and the system’s 10 campus chancellors in letter to the UC community. “As we face the personal and professional challenges of the day, we are committed to doing all we can to alleviate concerns about income or job stability during this time.”

Napolitano urged other employees in the state to follow the UC example.

