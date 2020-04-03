In Florida, Officials Agree to Allow Early Voting on College Campuses - Higher Education

In Florida, Officials Agree to Allow Early Voting on College Campuses

April 3, 2020


In a settlement with voting rights advocates, Florida officials on Friday agreed to allow early voting sites back on college campuses, said an Associated Press (AP) report on WUSF News.

The agreement also loosens parking restrictions on campuses, which state officials had said was a reason colleges were  unsuitable as polling sites, said AP.

Last year, the League of Women Voters of Florida joined the Andrew Goodman Foundation in filing a federal lawsuit on behalf of eight young Florida voters who accused state officials of trying to stifle young voter turnout.

“This is excellent news for students, many of whom are exercising their constitutional right to vote for the first time,” said Patricia Brigham, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, to AP.

Alexandria Harris, executive director of the foundation, said in a statement that “students are more enthusiastic than ever” to vote.

“This settlement is not just a win for student voters in Florida but also a victory for democracy,” said Harris.

