Amid Pandemic, Santa Clara U Offers Test-Optional Undergraduate Admissions for Two Years - Higher Education

April 6, 2020


Santa Clara University is offering two-year test-optional admissions for first-year and transfer students seeking enrollment beginning in the winter 2021 and fall 2021 terms, the institution said in a statement, adding that it’s relaxing requirements keeping in mind the difficulties students are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means scores on standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT won’t be required for students applying for admission to Santa Clara for the next two years. Those applicants that want to submit these scores can, but those that choose not to won’t be penalized or disadvantaged.

“These are extraordinary times, and we are hopeful that this step will provide clarity, relief, and stability to those embarking on one of life’s most exciting adventures — their college careers,” said Santa Clara University president Kevin O’Brien.

