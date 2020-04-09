U of Minnesota Could Lose as Much as $315 Million Due to Coronavirus - Higher Education

U of Minnesota Could Lose as Much as $315 Million Due to Coronavirus

The University of Minnesota could lose as much as $315 million if coronavirus disruptions continue into the fall semester, reported Bring Me The News.

Joan Gabel

The potential loss would include around $90 million from tuition, $75 million from athletics, $60 million from events and $40 million from room and board, among other revenue disruptions, university president Joan Gabel said in a virtual town hall with students and staff on Tuesday.

As part of cost-cutting efforts, Gabel and her cabinet are taking a voluntary 10% salary cut starting July 1 and 200 senior university leaders will take a full week of unpaid work before June 30. Also being considered is a salary freeze on merit increases for 2021. These collective efforts could save the university $40-50 million.

“I am grateful for the immediate willingness of system leaders to make personal financial sacrifices, and in their work for the good of our students and our University as a whole,” Gabel said.

