Fully Online in Fall 2020 Too? Many Colleges Are Leaning Toward it, Says Survey :

More and more colleges and universities are leaning toward keeping instruction online even in the fall semester, as the coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of easing, says a new survey.

In fact, the survey shows that as much as 58% of higher education respondents said they are considering or have already decided to remain fully online for fall 2020.

The survey was open for two business days and received 262 responses.

The survey, published by the American Association for Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, also showed that 62% of respondents are considering decreasing, or have decreased, the number of in-person courses for the upcoming fall semester. And 73% are considering increasing, or have increased, the number of online and/or remote courses for that same period.