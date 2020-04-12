Fully Online in Fall 2020 Too? Many Colleges Are Leaning Toward it, Says Survey - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Fully Online in Fall 2020 Too? Many Colleges Are Leaning Toward it, Says Survey

April 12, 2020 | :


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

More and more colleges and universities are leaning toward keeping instruction online even in the fall semester, as the coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of easing, says a new survey.

In fact, the survey shows that as much as 58% of higher education respondents said they are considering or have already decided to remain fully online for fall 2020.

The survey was open for two business days and received 262 responses.

The survey, published by the American Association for Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, also showed that 62% of respondents are considering decreasing, or have decreased, the number of in-person courses for the upcoming fall semester. And 73% are considering increasing, or have increased, the number of online and/or remote courses for that same period.

 

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Professor of Accounting University of Chicago
Professor of Economics University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Professor of Finance University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Director of Budget University of North Carolina System Office
Marketing Specialist Eau Claire, WI
National Fellowships Coordinator University of South Carolina

Upcoming Diverse Issues

APAHM / MPPW in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/14/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/23/2020

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 05/28/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 05/07/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>