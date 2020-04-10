Contact: Ralph Newell
FAIRFAX, Va. — Diverse: Issues In Higher Education magazine is pleased to announce the 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. finalists for Male and Female Athlete of the Year (in alphabetical order):
As the name denotes, the annual Ashe edition is a part of our quarter-century legacy of recognizing outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.
In addition to their athletic ability, students named 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, be at least a sophomore academically, and be active on their campuses or in their communities.
Winners in each individual sport category are also selected for the annual Ashe edition. This year’s Sports Winners are (in alphabetical order by sport):
