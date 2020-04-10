Diverse: Issues In Higher Education announces the 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year Finalists :

FAIRFAX, Va. — Diverse: Issues In Higher Education magazine is pleased to announce the 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. finalists for Male and Female Athlete of the Year (in alphabetical order):

2020 Male Finalists

Rodrigo Blankenship, University of Georgia, Football

Aaron Boyd, Virginia Tech, Swimming & Diving

Uriel Garcia, University of Houston-Victoria, Soccer

Dontelius Ross, Jackson State University, Basketball

2020 Female Finalists

Aashaka Desai, University of Delaware, Golf

Raena Eldridge, Texas A&M University, Swimming & Diving

Erica Ogwumike, Rice University, Basketball

Chanel Thomas, University of Mississippi, Soccer

As the name denotes, the annual Ashe edition is a part of our quarter-century legacy of recognizing outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.

In addition to their athletic ability, students named 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, be at least a sophomore academically, and be active on their campuses or in their communities.

Winners in each individual sport category are also selected for the annual Ashe edition. This year’s Sports Winners are (in alphabetical order by sport):

Jordan Holly, Murray State University, Baseball

Dontelius Ross, Jackson State University, Basketball (M)

Erica Ogwumike, Rice University, Basketball (W)

Bailey Hatchett Martin, Georgia State University , Beach Volleyball (W)

Savannah Starling, Fayetteville State University, Bowling (W)

Taylor Kuhn, The Ohio State University, Cheerleading

Slam Dunkley, St. Joseph’s University, Crew/Rowing (M)

Anjali Fernandes, The Ohio State University, Crew/Rowing (W)

Caitlyn Sanchez, Oklahoma State University, Equestrian (W)

Eric Zobel, New York University, Fencing (M)

Rachel Wu, New York University, Fencing (W)

Mercedes Pastor, University of Louisville, Field Hockey (W)

Rodrigo Blankenship, The University of Georgia, Football

Matthias Schmid, University of Louisville, Golf (M)

Aashaka Desai, University of Delaware, Golf (W)

Evan Davis, University of Iowa, Gymnastics (M)

Michaela Nelson, University of Washington, Gymnastics (W)

Noah Medalsy, Chatham University, Ice Hockey (M)

Sophie Jaques, The Ohio State University, Ice Hockey (W)

Jake Hervada, University of Delaware, Lacrosse (M)

Brenna Shanahan, University of Louisville, Lacrosse (W)

Shrenik Jai, The Ohio State University, Pistol/Rifle (M)

Claire Zanti, North Carolina State University, Pistol/Rifle (W)

Aitana Mendiguren, George Washington University, Sailing (W)

Uriel Garcia, University of Houston-Victoria, Soccer (M)

Chanel Thomas, University of Mississippi, Soccer (W)

Mikaila Reyes, University of California San Diego, Softball

Abbas Saeed, George Washington University, Squash (M)

Zuha Nazir, George Washington University, Squash (W)

Aaron Boyd, Virginia Tech, Swimming & Diving (M)

Raena Eldridge, Texas A&M University, Swimming & Diving (W)

Rayden Murata, Pacific University, Tennis (M)

Maya Banks, Dominican University, Tennis (W)

Givon Washington, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Track & Field/Cross Country (M)

Thi Nguyen, Saint Joseph’s University, Track & Field/Cross Country (W)

Sarah Quintero, Arizona State University, Triathlon (W)

Joseph Medina, University of California, Merced, Volleyball (M)

Joelle Desrosiers, SUNY Old Westbury, Volleyball (W)

Riley Agerbeek, San José State University, Water Polo (W)

Talha Farooq, George Mason University, Wrestling (M)

Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is the nation’s only news magazine dedicated exclusively to diversity issues in higher education. Visit www.DiverseEducation.com/Ashe for more info.