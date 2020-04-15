Howard University Football Alum Sean D. Boynes Dies From COVID-19 Complications - Higher Education

Howard University Football Alum Sean D. Boynes Dies From COVID-19 Complications

April 15, 2020 | :


Sean D. Boynes,  a three-year member of Howard University’s Bison football team (1991-93), died earlier this month of complications related to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, reported HBCU Gameday.

Sean Boynes

In 1993, Boynes was part of the squad that went 11-0 in their path to a first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title and a National Black College Championship.

Boynes earned three degrees at Howard — a Bachelor of Science in biology, Master of Science in exercise physiology and a Pharm.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Administration from the School of Pharmacy. He served in the medical field for more than 15 years, including eight years at the John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Boynes attended Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C.

Boynes’ service will take place online on Thursday, April 16, at the Kingdom Fellowship AME Church. The service starts at 1 p.m. and can also be attended via Facebook Live.

