A Liberty University student has filed a class action lawsuit against the institution accusing it of “profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” reported The Hill.
The suit is seeking refunds for students who paid tuition and other fees for the spring semester.
The plaintiff, who identified only as “Student A” for fear of retaliation and harassment, said the evangelical institution and its president Jerry Falwell Jr. downplayed the coronavirus crisis and has refused to refund fees for services the college no longer provides. The university was under national scrutiny when it reopened following spring break and after many students returned to campus, despite the pandemic.
“Liberty University is, in a very real sense, profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic — keeping its campus and campus services ‘open’ as a pretext to retain Plaintiff’s and the other Class members’ room, board and campus fees, despite no longer having to incur the full cost of providing those services, all the while putting students’ finances and health at risk,” the student’s lawsuit said.