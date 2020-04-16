The New School President Makes $100,000 Pledge to Student Emergency Assistance Program :

On his first day as president of The New School in New York City, Dr. Dwight A. McBride made a personal pledge of $100,000 to the university’s Student Emergency Assistance Program. The program provides short-term financial support to students with specific, urgent needs. Right now, the program is focusing on needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent weeks, New School trustees, alumni, faculty and staff have all stepped up to support the fund.

McBride, the former provost at Emory University, has held administrative and teaching posts at Northwestern University, the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Pittsburgh.

“I am honored and excited to join The New School’s extraordinary community of scholars, artists, designers and thought leaders,” said McBride, who has also joined the faculty as a University Professor. “The New School has redrawn and redefined the boundaries of intellectual and creative thought as a preeminent academic center, offering some of the nation’s most respected degree programs in the humanities and social sciences, design and the performing arts. One of my immediate goals is to bring the university community together during this difficult time and signal our primary commitment to our talented and dedicated students.”

An expert on race and literary studies, McBride is the school’s ninth president and replaces Dr. David E. Van Zandt, who led the university for nearly a decade.