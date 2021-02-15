Holocaust Studies Scholar to Oversee Curriculum in New Role at Washington U :

Washington University in St. Louis has appointed Holocaust studies scholar Dr. Erin McGlothlin as vice dean of undergraduate affairs in Arts & Sciences.

McGlothlin’s appointment comes as the position is being reconfigured to “focus more on the school’s educational mission rather than on operational activities,” said Dr. Feng Sheng Hu, the Lucille P. Markey Distinguished Professor and dean of the Faculty of Arts & Sciences.

In her new role, McGlothlin will oversee the university’s liberal arts curriculum and will be a “key member” of the dean’s leadership team, particularly in regards to curriculum planning, pedagogy, course development, program evaluation and new educational initiatives.

“One area in particular that I’d like to put my energy into is to providing strong support to underrepresented, first-generation and financially vulnerable students,” McGlothlin told Washington University’s publication, The Source. “Underrepresented students need to feel valued by the university at all levels, and the college can help foster a sense of belonging not only by bolstering their academic experience but also by ensuring that all students have the same academic opportunities, particularly with regard to study abroad and study travel.”

McGlothlin is currently a professor of German, chair of the university’s Department of Germanic Languages and Literatures and a professor of Jewish studies in the Department of Jewish, Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies (JIMES). She joined the Arts & Sciences faculty in 2001 after earning her master’s degree and Ph.D. in German from the University of Virginia.