U of Maine Offers In-State Tuition to Students Impacted by College Closures :

The University of Maine system will offer in-state tuition and expedited transfers to displaced U.S. college students whose institutions have suffered permanent closures due to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis that has ensued. Students from all states can apply for the program titled “The Maine Welcome.”

“College instability has never been a bigger threat to student success. The higher education marketplace was in the midst of a disruptive transition before a global health pandemic upended the spring semester and eliminated billions of dollars in campus revenues at colleges and universities,” said chancellor Dannel Malloy. “Institutions serving tens of thousands of learners will unfortunately close and successful students are going to need a place to fulfill their college dreams.”

According to the university’s press statement, the in-state tuition program is the first offer of its kind in the nation and will help support Maine’s new 10-year economic development plan which “aims to foster collaboration among the public, private, non-profit, and education sectors to grow and diversify Maine’s economy” by attracting new people to the state talent pool.