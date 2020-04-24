Syracuse U Offers Class of 2020 Half Off Graduate School Tuition - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Syracuse U Offers Class of 2020 Half Off Graduate School Tuition

April 24, 2020 | :


Print Friendly

Keeping in mind a coronavirus-related uncertain job market that new graduates will enter, Syracuse University has announced that it will offer students from its Class of 2020 a scholarship that will cover half of tuition for a graduate school program at the institution, reported Syracuse.com.

Zhanjiang Liu

The scholarship program will be called the “2020 Forever Orange Scholarship” and graduating seniors who enroll full-time in graduate degree or certificate programs at Syracuse will be eligible.

“You and your classmates have adjusted to online learning and missed out on much-anticipated activities ahead of receiving your degree,” interim vice chancellor and provost Zhanjiang Liu and dean of the Graduate School Peter Vanable said in an e-mail to students. “You will be facing a job market that may be much different than you anticipated, prompting more thought about graduate studies. We have a new opportunity to support your continued education at Syracuse University.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Issue Date: 05/28/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 05/07/2020

LGBTQ Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/11/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 05/21/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>