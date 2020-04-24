Syracuse U Offers Class of 2020 Half Off Graduate School Tuition :

Keeping in mind a coronavirus-related uncertain job market that new graduates will enter, Syracuse University has announced that it will offer students from its Class of 2020 a scholarship that will cover half of tuition for a graduate school program at the institution, reported Syracuse.com.

The scholarship program will be called the “2020 Forever Orange Scholarship” and graduating seniors who enroll full-time in graduate degree or certificate programs at Syracuse will be eligible.

“You and your classmates have adjusted to online learning and missed out on much-anticipated activities ahead of receiving your degree,” interim vice chancellor and provost Zhanjiang Liu and dean of the Graduate School Peter Vanable said in an e-mail to students. “You will be facing a job market that may be much different than you anticipated, prompting more thought about graduate studies. We have a new opportunity to support your continued education at Syracuse University.”