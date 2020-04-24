San Jose State U Plans to Conduct Most Classes Online This Fall :

San Jose State University will conduct almost all its classes online this coming fall semester but it won’t reduce tuition, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.

The university plans to offer a few courses in person, in disciplines such as art and dance, and is exploring how it can do this while maintaining social distancing.

“We’re really looking right now to get as much of our catalog as possible in an online format,” provost Vincent Del Casino told the Chronicle. ”We’re doing that because it’s likely we’ll be limiting large gatherings in the fall, to have physical distancing. Our goal is to have as much flexibility as possible for students.”