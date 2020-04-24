William Jewell College, U of Mary Washington Plan to Open in the Fall :

Even as many colleges are considering online instruction for the fall, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Missouri’s William Jewell College and Virginia’s University of Mary Washington separately said they plan to open their institutions for classes in August.

William Jewell said on Thursday it plans to reopen for in-person classes starting Aug. 26, reported KSHB Kansas City. Troy Paino, president of the University of Mary Washington tweeted on Friday that the institution plans to reopen Aug. 24.

“Given what we know at this moment, it is our hope and intention to resume our scheduled academic operations on campus with the start of fall classes on August 24, and we remain committed to our residential college experience,” Paino tweeted. “That being said, we will be stringent about following federal and state guidelines to promote individual and public health.”

William Jewell said it is working with a Kansas City-based scientific research institute to train faculty, staff and students on health care protocols. The college also said students can request private residence rooms at no extra cost, in addition to which they will be offered free access to the campus health center.

“We are committed to our plan to provide students a safe living and learning experience on campus for the fall semester,” William Jewell president Dr. Elizabeth MacLeod Walls said in a statement.