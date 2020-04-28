U of Oregon ‘Intends to be Open For In-Person, On-Campus Instruction For Fall Term’ - Higher Education

U of Oregon ‘Intends to be Open For In-Person, On-Campus Instruction For Fall Term’

April 28, 2020


The University of Oregon “intends to be open for in-person, on-campus instruction for [the] fall term,” said the institution in a tweet on Monday.

Michael Schill

“Given the realities of the COVID-19 crisis and the fact that there are numerous variables outside of our control, it is unlikely that our fall quarter will look just like last fall,” university president Michael Schill said, in a letter to the campus community posted on the university website. “But I am committed to doing everything in my power to enable us to return to the type of residential university that is so special for all of us.”

He added that the university will take a number of precautions for the safety of everyone on campus.

“We will explore a variety of methods to safeguard our community, including reducing density in offices, residence halls and dining facilities; intensive cleaning of all facilities; and testing and contact tracing for students and employees,” said Schill.

