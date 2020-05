MYRON FLOYD :

MYRON FLOYD has been appointed dean of the College of Natural Resources at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.Most recently interim dean of the College of Natural Resources, Floyd holds a bachelor’s in recreation and park administration and a master’s in parks, recreation, and tourism management, both from Clemson University. He also holds a Ph.D. in recreation and resources development with a specialization in natural resource sociology from Texas A&M University.