Chicago Mayor to Receive Honorary Degree From Northwestern U

Chicago’s mayor Lori E. Lightfoot will be awarded an honorary degree from Northwestern University, the college said in a statement.

Lori Lightfoot

On June 19, Lightfoot will also virtually deliver the commencement address for graduating Northwestern seniors.

Northwestern said Lightfoot, who assumed office in May 2019, has been appreciated nationally as well as internationally for her response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Using a combination of humor and decisive leadership, Lightfoot has become a leading figure in urging Chicagoans, and others, to adhere to social distancing guidelines,” said Northwestern in the statement. “Memes of her appearing in iconic Chicago locations — empty of people — have gone viral on social media. Her “Stay Home, Save Lives” campaign has garnered international attention.”

Lightfoot has been a resident of Chicago since 1986.

