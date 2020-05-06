Saint Augustine’s to Form First HBCU Cycling Team - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Saint Augustine’s to Form First HBCU Cycling Team

May 6, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina will become the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) to have its own competitive cycling team, reported the Atlanta Black Star.

Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor

The coed team – coached by Augustine’s Umar Muhammad and Dr. Mark Janas – will compete at the club level in the Atlantic Conference, which is organized by USA Cycling. Collegiate cycling is not a  National Collegiate Athletic Association sport nor is it sanctioned by any other typical college athletics organizing bodies.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, the team’s founders hope their HBCU cycling team honors the legacy of cyclist Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor, who was the first African American to win a world cycling championship and the second African American to win a world championship in any sport.

“We’re excited to be the first HBCU to formally have a collegiate cycling team,” Muhammad said in a statement. “What many may not realize is that while cycling might be new to most HBCU’s, African Americans have made huge contributions to the sport of cycling.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQ Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/11/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 05/21/2020

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/25/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/04/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>