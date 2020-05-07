U of Tennessee System Plans for In-Person Fall Classes on All Campuses :

The University of Tennessee system is planning for in-person classes on all campuses this coming fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported WATE.

“If the outside conditions change, if local or state governments change directions, then we will have to reevaluate, but we are planning on classes in the fall,” said university president Randy Boyd.

He added that each campus has created a local task force to look at specific needs for its respective campus community.

The Knoxville campus chancellor Donde Plowman said campuses are working on figuring out the safest option for students returning to campuses.

According to Plowman, some of the questions Knoxville is facing are: “How do we deal with the dorms? How do classrooms look? What part of it may need to be online, what part of it can still be done face to face while we social distance? How do we have a safe environment for employees?”