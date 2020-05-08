Dallas County Community Colleges to Remain Online for Most Classes in the Fall :

Colleges in the Dallas County Community College District will remain online for most classes through the fall semester in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county body said in a statement.

The decision has been taken to “to protect students, faculty and staff,” because if they opened for on-campus instruction, they would have to individually screen approximately 40,000 students and employees who normally enter campuses each day, said the community college district.

“It is simply not feasible to accommodate the volume of daily temperature taking and health monitoring required for the safety of our community,” said Dr. Joe May, the chancellor of the community college district. “Our students, employees and communities have put their trust in us to look after their safety and well-being, and we will take a conservative approach to ensure that their trust is honored.”

The community college district is, however, making plans to open some libraries and computer labs this fall, on a limited basis, to help students who may not have access to computers or the internet.

“As always, we endeavor to ensure that all of our students have the support they need to complete their education journey, including those with disabilities and special needs,” said May.