HBCU Morgan State Plans Fall With ‘Student Choice’ Course Delivery

May 13, 2020


Historically Black Morgan State University is planning to reopen for fall 2020 with what it calls an “innovative” ‘student choice’ course delivery model.

David Wilson

In a statement Tuesday, the university didn’t provide details about how students will choose the manner in which a course is taught, but it said the model will incorporate face-to-face and remote learning. The model appears similar to a hybrid approach other colleges are contemplating, where online instruction will be combined with some in-person instruction following appropriate social distancing protocols considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan State is also preparing to open as a residential campus, it said.

“The University is also preparing an on-campus residential experience for students that will incorporate social distancing protocols as needed,” said Morgan State president David Wilson in the statement. “By the end of the month, the University will be issuing more comprehensive details regarding fall operations to further assist returning and prospective students with their planning and decision making.”

Last month, the Maryland-based institution announced a hiring freeze through the remainder of fiscal 2020 year and instituted a freeze on all spending unrelated to COVID-19. It also moved all summer instruction online. At the time, the university also said it will evaluate its tuition and fee structure for the 2020-21 academic year.

