Harvard Med School: Remote Instruction Only for Fall 2020’s Entering Classes - Higher Education

May 14, 2020


Harvard Medical School has decided that there will be remote instruction only for the entering classes in fall 2020 and for the school-directed external education programs that would have been held on campus.

In a statement Wednesday, the school said it hopes to be able to hold in-person research and clinical training for returning medical and graduate students and that it “will continue to closely follow institutional guidelines and public health developments.”

“We hope to have all of our students back on campus by January, but we are mindful of the many unknowns and will update our projections as new information becomes available. In the meantime, please know that we are committed to delivering high-quality, transformative educational experiences to our students,” the school said in the statement. “We are also committed to assisting our teaching faculty in designing online courses that meet these high standards and in supporting technologies that bolster our teaching and learning initiatives.”

