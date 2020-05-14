Poll: 65% of Students Would Attend In-Person Classes Even Without Vaccine - Higher Education

Poll: 65% of Students Would Attend In-Person Classes Even Without Vaccine

May 14, 2020 | :


A majority of students would attend in-person classes if colleges and universities reopened as normal for fall 2020 even without the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll by Axios/College Reaction.

The poll also showed that 81% of students said their college must reduce tuition by at least 5%.

The poll surveyed 835 students and was conducted May 8-10.

The poll showed that if colleges reopened without a COVID-19 vaccine or cure, 65% of students said they would attend in-person classes, 31% said they would attend virtual or online classes and 4% said they would withdraw temporarily from their college or university.

The poll also queried students about their experience of learning online after most higher education institutions moved to remote instruction in March following the coronavirus outbreak being declared a pandemic.

Of those students polled, 45% said they attended class less often, 71% said they are more distracted by their computer and cell phone and 71% said they are distracted by things going on at home.

As for summer work, 27% of students said they have a full-time job and 23% say they have a part-time one. Of those who had jobs going into the coronavirus outbreak, 37% of students polled have seen them canceled and 43% said those jobs have been postponed or been made remote.

