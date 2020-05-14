Virtual ‘Lavender Graduation’ for LGBTQ+ Graduates on May 23 - Higher Education

Virtual ‘Lavender Graduation’ for LGBTQ+ Graduates on May 23

May 14, 2020
Campus Pride and PFLAG, organizations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) people, will host a free, online “Lavender Graduation” — a ceremony honoring the achievements of LGBTQ+ students and ally graduates — on May 23.

The national commencement will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. EDT and 12 p.m. PST at CampusPride.org/2020 and across Campus Pride’s and PFLAG’s social media channels.

According to a press statement, 2020 is a special year for Lavender Graduations as it marks the 25th anniversary of the first Lavender Graduation, which was organized at the University of Michigan in 1995 by Dr. Ronni Sanlo, who is considered a central authority on matters related to LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff in higher education. Alongside other activists and “soon to be announced notable leaders and celebrities,” Sanlo will be a featured speaker at the online commencement ceremony.

 

