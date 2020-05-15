ANGÉLICA GARCIA :

ANGÉLICA GARCIA has been appointed the first Chicana president of Berkeley City College, part of the California Community Colleges System and the Peralta Community College District. Currently vice president of student services at Skyline College in San Brun, Garcia holds a bachelor’s in liberal and civic studies from Saint Mary’s College of California, a master’s in social work administration from San Diego State University and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from San Francisco State University.