KAREN D. MORGAN has been appointed senior vice president for academic affairs at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Associate professor of mathematics at New Jersey City University and interim assistant provost for undergraduate experience and interim director of the Lee Hagan Africana Studies Center at New Jersey City University, Morgan holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics and a Ph.D. in mathematics higher education, all from the University of Mississippi.