Morris Brown Appoints Dr. Kevin James Its 19th President

Morris Brown Appoints Dr. Kevin James Its 19th President

The Morris Brown College Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed Dr. Kevin James its 19th president. James, who has served as interim president for the historically Black institution since March 1, 2019, will be among the youngest college presidents in the country at age 42.

Dr. Kevin James

According to Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, chairman of the Morris Brown College Board of Trustees, Morris chose James after witnessing his “tremendous progress within the last fourteen months.” Under his leadership, the board says the school has improved in accreditation, governance, re-branding of itself, partnerships and fiscal stability.

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, James holds a bachelors degree in communications disorders and social sciences from Winthrop University; a masters degree in business management, leadership and organizational effectiveness from The Sorrell College of Business at Troy University; and a Ph.D. in higher education leadership from Nova Southeastern Universitys Abraham S. Fischler College of Education.

Outside of work, James is an active member of the DreamCenter Church of Atlanta as well as an active member of several organizations including Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity, the Prince Hall Masonic Fraternity and 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

