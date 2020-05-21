U of California Anticipates Most Campuses Will Operate in Hybrid Mode for Fall 2020 :

University of California (UC) president Janet Napolitano said on Wednesday that “every campus will be open and offering instruction” this coming fall but added that she “anticipates that most, if not all of our campuses, will operate in some kind of hybrid mode,” reported The Mercury News.

A hybrid mode entails some in-person instruction and some online instruction.

“The question will be how much of that instruction is in-person versus how much is done remotely,” Napolitano said during a meeting of the UC Board of Regents.

She added that before being allowed to open, all UC campuses would be required to “meet system-wide thresholds” for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and isolation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a $1.2 billion loss for the university system from the middle of March through the end of April.

Meanwhile, the California State University system said last week it will offer a mostly online fall experience.