U of Arkansas Little Rock Receives $25 Million Gift From Anonymous Donor - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

U of Arkansas Little Rock Receives $25 Million Gift From Anonymous Donor

May 21, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $25 million gift from an anonymous donor. It is the largest gift in the institution’s 93-year history.

Dr. Christina Drale

The gift will support the university’s strategic enrollment management plan. Of the total amount of the gift, $15 million will be used to establish new need-based scholarships for undergraduate students over the next five years, said the institution in a statement.

“The university is focused on enhancing student success and producing more students who are prepared to meet the needs of our state and our communities,” said university chancellor Dr. Christina Drale. “We have many students, and prospective students, who have considerable potential. With this amazing gift, we will be able not only to help more students get here, but to help them stay on the path to graduation and a rewarding career. I thank the donor for their support of our mission and their confidence in our ability to fulfill it. This is truly a transformational gift.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director, Counseling & Disability Services Kean University
Assistant or Associate Clinical Professor to serve as Director Legal Residency Program University of New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce School of Law
ADA IT Coordinator, Office for Access and Equity University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Bursar Stockton University
Senior Associate Registrar Messiah College
Assistant Director, Social Media Miami University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/25/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/04/2020

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 07/09/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/18/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>