U of Arkansas Little Rock Receives $25 Million Gift From Anonymous Donor :

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received a $25 million gift from an anonymous donor. It is the largest gift in the institution’s 93-year history.

The gift will support the university’s strategic enrollment management plan. Of the total amount of the gift, $15 million will be used to establish new need-based scholarships for undergraduate students over the next five years, said the institution in a statement.

“The university is focused on enhancing student success and producing more students who are prepared to meet the needs of our state and our communities,” said university chancellor Dr. Christina Drale. “We have many students, and prospective students, who have considerable potential. With this amazing gift, we will be able not only to help more students get here, but to help them stay on the path to graduation and a rewarding career. I thank the donor for their support of our mission and their confidence in our ability to fulfill it. This is truly a transformational gift.”