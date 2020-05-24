A. Benjamin Spencer Named First Black Dean at William & Mary - Higher Education

To View 2020 Arthur Ashe Ceremony


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

A. Benjamin Spencer Named First Black Dean at William & Mary

May 24, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

The William & Mary Law School — the oldest law school in America — has appointed A. Benjamin Spencer its next dean. It’s an historic decision as Spencer is the first African American dean of any school at the university.

A nationally-known civil procedure and federal courts expert, Spencer is

A. Benjamin Spencer

currently the Justice Thurgood Marshall Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Virginia School of Law. He also recently completed a year as the Bennett Boskey Visiting Professor of Law at Harvard Law School.

“Since the beginning of the search process we sought a leader who values all three aspects of the law: the academy, the bar and the bench,” said Dr. Katherine A. Rowe, William & Mary’s president. “Ben brings that broad view of legal practice, together with a deep appreciation of the ethos of the citizen lawyer that has inspired the oldest law school in the country since its founding.”

Spencer holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Morehouse College, a master’s degree in criminal justice policy from the London School of Economics and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director, Counseling & Disability Services Kean University
Assistant or Associate Clinical Professor to serve as Director Legal Residency Program University of New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce School of Law
ADA IT Coordinator, Office for Access and Equity University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Bursar Stockton University
Senior Associate Registrar Messiah College
Assistant Director, Social Media Miami University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/25/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/04/2020

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 07/09/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/18/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>