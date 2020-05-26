Washington’s Public Higher Ed Braces for a Big Budget Cut - Higher Education

WATCH: May 28 Virtual 2020 Arthur Ashe Sports Scholars Awards Ceremony
1 PM – 2 PM EDT


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: COVID-19,More headlines,News,News Round up |

Washington’s Public Higher Ed Braces for a Big Budget Cut

May 26, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Washington’s public colleges and universities are bracing for a big budget cut, reported The Seattle Times.

Earlier in May, state budget director David Schumacher asked many state agencies how they might cut 15% of their state budget appropriations. K-12 funding is mandated by the state constitution and therefore protected from budget cuts, but higher education isn’t.

This spells bad news for public higher education, which has already been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. As it is, too few in the state earn degrees or credentials after high school, especially students from low-income, first-generation and minority backgrounds.

“I’m a little worried people don’t understand quite how bad this is going to be,” said Western Washington University English professor Bill Lyne, president of United Faculty of Washington State, a faculty union for four Washington public higher education institutions.

University of Washington (UW) president Ana Mari Cauce said at a university regents meeting this month that a budget cut would be “devastating” if it happened.

“Universities will be front and center at building the kinds of innovations across our industries that will lead us to recovery,” she said.

State flagship UW said its hospital is expected to lose $500 million through September. On Monday, it said it would furlough 1,500 workers.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director, Counseling & Disability Services Kean University
Assistant or Associate Clinical Professor to serve as Director Legal Residency Program University of New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce School of Law
ADA IT Coordinator, Office for Access and Equity University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Bursar Stockton University
Senior Associate Registrar Messiah College
Assistant Director, Social Media Miami University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/25/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/04/2020

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 07/09/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/18/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>