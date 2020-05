JODI SANDFORT :

JODI SANDFORT has been named the next dean of t he Daniel J. Evans School of Public Policy and Governance at the University of Washington. Currently a professor in the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, Sandfort holds a bachelor’s degree in history and women’s studies from Vassar College as well as a master’s degree in social work and a Ph.D. in political science and social work from the University of Michigan.