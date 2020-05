TRACY EPSY :

TRACY EPSY has been named the first African American woman president of Mitchell College in New London, Conn. Currently provost and vice president of academic affairs at Pfeiffer University, Epsy holds a bachelor’s degree from Berea College in Kentucky, a master’s degree in family studies from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and a Ph.D. in child/family-marriage and family therapy from Syracuse University in New York.