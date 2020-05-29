Survey: 80% of Virginia College Students Are Struggling Academically Due to COVID-19 - Higher Education

Survey: 80% of Virginia College Students Are Struggling Academically Due to COVID-19

May 29, 2020 | :


Close to 80% of Virginia’s college students are struggling with academics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new survey.

“Like many others, students at Virginia’s higher education institutions navigated an overnight shift to at-home, online learning; a dramatic transition that undoubtedly impacted students’ education and well-being,” said the State Council of Higher Education, which surveyed more than a 1,000 Virginia college students between April 20 and May 4.

The survey indicated that technology, such as internet access or online course requirements were major stressors for students. More than a third of students reported such issues and many said that they didn’t have the tools needed to move to 100% online classes. Students reported issues such as using required college software, doing coursework on smartphones and having to sit in parking lots with public WiFi to be able to attend online classes.

The council’s survey found that, due to the pandemic, 45% of students are also having employment difficulties in addition to academic challenges. As well, nearly three in four of these students are dealing with anxiety, worry or other challenges to their mental health because of COVID-19.

