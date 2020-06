DAVIDA LOREN HAYWOOD :

DAVIDA LOREN HAYWOOD has been appointed vice president for student affairs at Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina. Currently vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Alabama State University, Haywood holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Johnson C. Smith University as well as a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs and a Ph.D. in educational administration and higher education from The Ohio State University.