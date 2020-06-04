Florida A&M Board Votes to Quit MEAC and Move to SWAC - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Florida A&M Board Votes to Quit MEAC and Move to SWAC

June 4, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

Florida A&M University’s board on Thursday unanimously voted to leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and move to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), reported HBCU Gameday.

Florida A&M Band

The university will leave MEAC on June 30, 2021, and join SWAC a day later. When Florida A&M leaves, MEAC will be left with nine full members, only seven of which play football.

MEAC has already lost North Carolina A&T State University to the Big South Conference.

Florida A&M has stated that a 2020 study showed that it would be better off in the SWAC than the MEAC, reported HBCU Gameday earlier. The report cited travel concerns and “prohibitive deals in place that don’t benefit the universities they are supposed to serve.”

Florida A&M joined MEAC in 1979, left it for two seasons from 1984 to 1986 and again joined it in 1986.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 07/09/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/18/2020

STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering & Math
Issue Date: 07/23/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 07/02/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>