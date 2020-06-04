Florida A&M Board Votes to Quit MEAC and Move to SWAC

Florida A&M University’s board on Thursday unanimously voted to leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and move to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), reported HBCU Gameday.

The university will leave MEAC on June 30, 2021, and join SWAC a day later. When Florida A&M leaves, MEAC will be left with nine full members, only seven of which play football.

MEAC has already lost North Carolina A&T State University to the Big South Conference.

Florida A&M has stated that a 2020 study showed that it would be better off in the SWAC than the MEAC, reported HBCU Gameday earlier. The report cited travel concerns and “prohibitive deals in place that don’t benefit the universities they are supposed to serve.”

Florida A&M joined MEAC in 1979, left it for two seasons from 1984 to 1986 and again joined it in 1986.