Dr. Kristina M. Johnson Named Next President of The Ohio State University :

Dr. Kristina M. Johnson has been named the 16th president of The Ohio State University (OSU), according to OSU’s Board of Trustees.

Currently, Johnson serves as chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY) and will assume her new role Sept. 1. She will succeed Dr. Michael Drake, OSU’s first African American president, who will step down at the end of this month.

Johnson is also co-founder and CEO of Cube Hydro Partners and previously was the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University. She earned her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctorate from Stanford University.

“We are pleased beyond measure to welcome Dr. Johnson to Ohio State,” said board chair Gary R. Heminger in a statement. “Her range of knowledge, service and accomplishments across sectors and throughout her career is nothing short of remarkable.”

The OSU Board of Trustees also approved and announced what tuition and fees will be for the upcoming school year. Some of the new changes include a 3.9% increase in tuition for incoming students and a 2.5% increase on housing and dining fees for incoming students, according to OSU.