Prairie View A&M U Mourns Death of Beloved Administrator - Higher Education

Prairie View A&M U Mourns Death of Beloved Administrator

June 12, 2020
by

Dr. James A. Wilson Jr.,  who served as associate provost for academic affairs at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) for a decade, died suddenly at his Texas home last Wednesday.

Dr. James A. Wilson Jr

A Princeton University trained historian, Wilson joined the faculty at PVAMU in 2009 as an associate professor of history and director of the university’s honors program. A year later, he was promoted to associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs.

Prior to his arrival at PVAMU, Wilson taught history at Wake Forest University and the University of Texas.

“An Africanist at heart and by first-hand knowledge and experience, he pushed students to study and work abroad,” said Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, president of PVAMU, who added that Wilson’s international experience led him to create opportunities for students to learn Chinese and study in China.

“Dr. Wilson’s insistence on high standards in teaching, service and scholarship made an indelible mark on the university,” said Simmons. “His devoted service to Prairie View will be missed.”

 

