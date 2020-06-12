$5 Million Aid Fund for Chicago’s Undocumented Immigrants, College Students - Higher Education

$5 Million Aid Fund for Chicago’s Undocumented Immigrants, College Students

June 12, 2020 | :


Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot this week announced a $5 million fund that will distribute cash assistance to the city’s 300,000 undocumented immigrants, including college students and others blocked from receiving federal COVID-19 emergency aid.

“The Chicago Resiliency Fund is going to help ensure that our undocumented residents, students, and others excluded from federal aid don’t get left behind,” said Lightfoot in a statement.

The fund will provide $1,000 per household. It is a partnership between the city, Open Society Foundations and The Resurrection Project. The fund is also soliciting donations here.

“Many residents who represent our essential workers … and are themselves members of the very same communities hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Lightfoot. “These include our undocumented residents, our mixed-status families, our dependent adults and our college students living in poverty.”

