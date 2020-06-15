After Racism Allegations, a Coach to Leave U of Iowa With $1.1 Million - Higher Education

Category: Black Issues,More headlines,News,News Round up |

After Racism Allegations, a Coach to Leave U of Iowa With $1.1 Million

June 15, 2020 | :


A University of Iowa coach will leave his position after allegations of racism. And, in a separation agreement with the university, he will get $1.11 million, which is equivalent to 15 months’ salary, reported ESPN.

Chris Doyle, the university’s football strength coach, will leave effective immediately, according to the agreement signed Sunday and announced Monday. Doyle and his family will continue to receive health benefits for 15 months but he cannot seek employment at the university or conduct any coaching camps.

Doyle was earlier put on administrative leave after many Black former players accused him of fostering systemic racism in the football program. Dozens of former players took to social media to talk about what they said were their troubling experiences with Doyle. They were responding to a tweet by a player, James Daniels, who’s now with the Chicago Bears.

“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long,” Daniels tweeted.

At the time, Doyle said in a statement the allegations of racism against him are “not true.”

According to The Daily Iowan, University of Iowa Office of General Counsel has retained a local law firm to conduct an independent review of allegations of racism in the football program.

