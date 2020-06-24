U of Michigan Won’t Hold Presidential Debate in October Due to Public Health Concerns :

The University of Michigan is withdrawing from being a host of one of three Presidential debates in the lead up to the November elections citing public health concerns, reported the Detroit Free Press.

The university was scheduled to host the second presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Oct. 15. The event has now been moved to a performing arts center in Miami.

Earlier this week, the university announced it would reopen for the fall with a mix of in-person and remote instruction. But it decided a Presidential debate would be too much to take on.

“Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors — and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts — we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned,” said university president Mark Schlissel in a letter sent to the commission that runs the debates.