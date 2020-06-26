Former Liberty U Diversity Director Raises Money to Help Black Employees Leave Institution - Higher Education

Former Liberty U Diversity Director Raises Money to Help Black Employees Leave Institution

June 26, 2020 | :
LeeQuan McLaurin

After resigning earlier this month, LeeQuan McLaurin, the former director of diversity retention at Liberty University, has raised over $18,000 to help Black employees leave the institution, reports to the News and Advance.

McLaurin’s resignation came after Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. used Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal in a tweet to mock the statewide mandated mask regulations.

His goal is to raise $30,000 to allow for at least 15 former employees to have a financial safety net while looking for another job, News and Advance reported.

“No one should have to be subject to racial trauma or workplace trauma in order to make a living,” McLaurin said in a statement.

