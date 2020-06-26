California Senate Approves Bill Requiring State Universities to Implement Ethnic Studies Course Requirement :

Beginning next fall, all California State Universities will implement a three-unit ethnic studies course as part of a graduation requirement for all students, according to Mustang News.

On Thursday, the California Senate approved the Assembly Bill 1460 to establish an ethnic studies course focused on Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans and Latinx Americans.

If signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, the bill will become a law. The requirement applies to students graduating within the 2024-25 academic year and after.

“The ethnic studies bill will help Cal Poly students because they are white and wealthy and because they need to learn a certain competency,” said Dr. José Navarro, ethnic studies associate professor at Cal Poly, in a statement. “[Students] need to learn these histories because they need to learn to work and operate in a diverse world.”