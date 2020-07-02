Dr. Nicole Pride Named President of West Virginia State University :

West Virginia State University (WVSU) has appointed Dr. Nicole Pride its 12th president.

Pride comes to WVSU from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where she serves as vice provost for academic strategy and operations.

“I am excited to join West Virginia State University. It is an institution with such a rich history, and I look forward to working with all the members of the State family to continue to advance its land-grant mission,” said Pride. “The opportunities for the University in the years ahead to continue to meet the economic development and prosperity needs of the state and region are immense and I am honored to be selected to lead this growth.”

While at North Carolina A&T, Pride also served as the university’s chief of staff and chief communications officer. In that role, she was responsible for communications, marketing, branding, media and public relations and crisis communications.

“Her work defined the university’s brand in the state, nation and global marketplace, and her successes track with the [institution’s] arrival as the largest historically Black university in the nation,” stated a press release.

In 2018, she earned the Triad Business Journal’s 2018 Outstanding Women in Business award and, in 2017, she was in the PR News’ cohort of Top Women in Public Relations in the nation. Pride holds bachelor’s degrees in business management and economics from North Carolina State University; a master’s in corporate and public communications from Seton Hall University; and a Ph.D. in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University.